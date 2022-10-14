Cincinnati Country Day was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 52-14 victory over Lockland at Cincinnati Country Day High on October 14 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Country Day charged in front of Lockland 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

