Cincinnati Country Day was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 52-14 victory over Lockland at Cincinnati Country Day High on October 14 in Ohio football action.
Cincinnati Country Day charged in front of Lockland 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Nighthawks opened an enormous 31-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Nighthawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-14 edge.
