Springfield Northeastern didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated South Charleston Southeastern's attack in a virtuoso 50-0 performance on September 16 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Northeastern drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over South Charleston Southeastern after the first quarter.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.