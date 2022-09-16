Springfield Northeastern didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated South Charleston Southeastern's attack in a virtuoso 50-0 performance on September 16 in Ohio football action.
Springfield Northeastern drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over South Charleston Southeastern after the first quarter.
The Jets' offense breathed fire in front for a 37-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
Springfield Northeastern pulled to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Jets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.
