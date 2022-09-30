Defense dominated as Cincinnati Taft pitched a 41-0 shutout of Cincinnati Western Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
Cincinnati Taft breathed fire in front of Cincinnati Western Hills 25-0 to begin the second quarter.
Defense dominated as Cincinnati Taft pitched a 41-0 shutout of Cincinnati Western Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
Cincinnati Taft breathed fire in front of Cincinnati Western Hills 25-0 to begin the second quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Cincinnati Taft struck to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Senators put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Mustangs 8-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Western Hills faced off on October 1, 2021 at Cincinnati Taft High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Cincinnati Western Hills faced off against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori and Cincinnati Taft took on Chardon NDCL on September 16 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.