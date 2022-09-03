There was no tuning necessary, Niles opened in perfect harmony while drumming Independence with a strong start during this Ohio football game.
Niles drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Independence after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 21-9.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Red Dragons' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-13 points differential.
