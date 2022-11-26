It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but New Bremen wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 42-34 over Lima Central Catholic in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 26.
Lima Central Catholic authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over New Bremen at the end of the first quarter.
The Thunderbirds took a 21-16 lead over the Cardinals heading to the intermission locker room.
New Bremen broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 29-28 lead over Lima Central Catholic.
Conditioning showed as the Cardinals outscored the Thunderbirds 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
