A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Massillon nabbed it to nudge past Lakewood St. Edward 31-28 in Ohio high school football on September 16.
Massillon drew first blood by forging a 19-14 margin over Lakewood St. Edward after the first quarter.
The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 21-19 at halftime over the Tigers.
Massillon broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 25-21 lead over Lakewood St. Edward.
The Eagles narrowed the gap 7-6 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.