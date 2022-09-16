A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Massillon nabbed it to nudge past Lakewood St. Edward 31-28 in Ohio high school football on September 16.

Massillon drew first blood by forging a 19-14 margin over Lakewood St. Edward after the first quarter.

