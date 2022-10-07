Cincinnati Hills Christian swapped jabs before dispatching Cincinnati Summit Country Day 21-14 in Ohio high school football action on October 7.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.
Cincinnati Summit Country Day moved ahead by earning a 14-7 advantage over Cincinnati Hills Christian at the end of the third quarter.
The Silver Knights had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Eagles won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.
