It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but New Philadelphia had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 7-2 in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian started on steady ground by forging a 2-0 lead over New Philadelphia at the end of the first quarter.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Quakers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
