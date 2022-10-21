Columbus Bishop Watterson posted a narrow 17-13 win over Columbus Bishop Hartley for an Ohio high school football victory on October 21.
Columbus Bishop Watterson moved in front of Columbus Bishop Hartley 3-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 13-3 at halftime over the Eagles.
Columbus Bishop Hartley had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Columbus Bishop Watterson 13-10.
A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Eagles' defeat of the Hawks.
The last time Columbus Bishop Hartley and Columbus Bishop Watterson played in a 41-27 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus St Charles and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on October 7 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For a full recap, click here.
