Navarre Fairless was shaken, but pushed past Orrville for a 47-22 victory on October 28 in Ohio football.

Orrville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Navarre Fairless as the first quarter ended.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.