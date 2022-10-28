Navarre Fairless was shaken, but pushed past Orrville for a 47-22 victory on October 28 in Ohio football.
Orrville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Navarre Fairless as the first quarter ended.
Through the early stages of the affair, the Red Riders controlled the pace, taking a 22-12 lead into halftime.
Navarre Fairless broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-22 lead over Orrville.
There was no room for doubt as the Falcons added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.
