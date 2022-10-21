Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Navarre Fairless' performance in a 41-14 destruction of Massillon Tuslaw in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave Navarre Fairless a 20-0 lead over Massillon Tuslaw.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Falcons and the Mustangs were both scoreless.
Navarre Fairless pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 41-14.
