Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Navarre Fairless' performance in a 40-14 destruction of Akron Manchester in Ohio high school football on October 7.
Navarre Fairless drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Akron Manchester after the first quarter.
The Falcons fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
Navarre Fairless steamrolled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Falcons skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
