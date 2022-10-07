Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Navarre Fairless' performance in a 40-14 destruction of Akron Manchester in Ohio high school football on October 7.

Navarre Fairless drew first blood by forging a 12-0 margin over Akron Manchester after the first quarter.

