No quarter was granted as Mt. Orab Western Brown blunted Washington Court House Washington's plans 54-40 during this Ohio football game.
Mt. Orab Western Brown darted in front of Washington Court House Washington 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Broncos opened a meager 28-13 gap over the Blue Lions at halftime.
Washington Court House Washington showed some mettle by fighting back to a 40-33 count in the third quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Broncos, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-7 final quarter, too.
