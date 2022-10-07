It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but McDermott Northwest wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 28-19 over Franklin Furnace Green at Mcdermott Northwest High on October 7 in Ohio football action.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
The Mohawks' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Mohawks added to their advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.
