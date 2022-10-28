Columbus St. Francis DeSales grabbed the final advantage in a 21-20 extra time victory over Dover on October 28 in Ohio football.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Columbus St. Francis DeSales grabbed the final advantage in a 21-20 extra time victory over Dover on October 28 in Ohio football.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.
The Tornadoes took a 6-0 lead over the Stallions heading to the halftime locker room.
Dover had cause for optimism when it began the fourth quarter on top of Columbus St. Francis DeSales 6-3.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Stallions and the Tornadoes locked in a 6-6 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Columbus St. Francis DeSales and Dover locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
The Stallions' train of momentum chugged along the second overtime-period tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
In recent action on October 14, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Cincinnati Dohn Community and Dover took on Wheeling Linsly on October 14 at Wheeling Linsly High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.