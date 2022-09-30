Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Lowellville's performance in a 41-8 destruction of Sebring in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Lowellville a 27-0 lead over Sebring.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.