It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7.
The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a 6-3 edge over Lima Central Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
The Thunderbirds kept a 16-6 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Newark Licking Valley climbed back to within 23-19.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.
