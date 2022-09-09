It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Thornville Sheridan wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 18-13 over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Thornville Sheridan moved in front of McConnelsville Morgan 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

