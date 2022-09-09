It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Thornville Sheridan wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 18-13 over McConnelsville Morgan in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Thornville Sheridan moved in front of McConnelsville Morgan 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
A halftime tie at 6-6 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Generals held on with a 12-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.
