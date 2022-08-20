Attica Seneca East poked just enough holes in Northwood's defense to garner a taut, 34-30 victory in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Northwood authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Attica Seneca East at the end of the first quarter.
The Rangers constructed a bold start that built a 24-14 gap on the Tigers heading into the locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.
The Tigers pulled off a stirring 20-6 final quarter to trip the Rangers.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.