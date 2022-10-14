The Plains Athens was on point from the beginning, forging a smart start to move on top and staying there in a 46-7 victory over Bidwell River Valley at The Plains Athens High on October 14 in Ohio football action.
The Plains Athens opened with a 27-7 advantage over Bidwell River Valley through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 34-7 advantage at halftime over the Raiders.
The Plains Athens roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.
