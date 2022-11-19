The cardiac kids of Jefferson unleashed every advantage to outlast Beloit West Branch 41-37 in Ohio high school football action on November 19.
Beloit West Branch showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-7 advantage over Jefferson as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors took a 24-19 lead over the Falcons heading to the halftime locker room.
Jefferson broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-37 lead over Beloit West Branch.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.