The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Franklin Furnace Green needed overtime to topple Lancaster Fairfield Christian 15-13 to earn a victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 20.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first, third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
Franklin Furnace Green hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with an 8-6 advantage in the frame.
