Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Huntington Spring Valley prevailed over Portsmouth 42-31 in West Virginia high school football on September 2.
Huntington Spring Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Portsmouth through the first quarter.
The Timberwolves' offense steamrolled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Trojans at halftime.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Huntington Spring Valley and Portsmouth locked in a 28-28 stalemate.
The Timberwolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-3 advantage in the frame.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.