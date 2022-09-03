Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Huntington Spring Valley prevailed over Portsmouth 42-31 in West Virginia high school football on September 2.

Huntington Spring Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Portsmouth through the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.