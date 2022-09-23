Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Holland Springfield's performance in a 27-6 destruction of Sylvania Northview in Ohio high school football action on September 23.
Holland Springfield drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Sylvania Northview after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a thin 17-6 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Holland Springfield charged to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 3-0 in the last stanza.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.