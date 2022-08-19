Hilliard Bradley started fast, and it was a good thing in a 31-28 victory where Delaware Olentangy Berlin refused to fold in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
The first quarter gave Hilliard Bradley a 14-0 lead over Delaware Olentangy Berlin.
Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Bears climbed back to within 23-14.
The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Delaware Olentangy Berlin got within 31-28.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
