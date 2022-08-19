Hanoverton United showed it had the juice to douse Atwater Waterloo in a points barrage during a 28-7 win in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Hanoverton United drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Atwater Waterloo after the first quarter.
The Golden Eagles' offense jumped in front for a 21-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.
Hanoverton United stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Golden Eagles would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
