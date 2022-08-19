Hanoverton United showed it had the juice to douse Atwater Waterloo in a points barrage during a 28-7 win in Ohio high school football on August 19.

Hanoverton United drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Atwater Waterloo after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.