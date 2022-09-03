Groveport Madison grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2.
The first quarter gave Groveport Madison a 7-0 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.
The Cruisers registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Wolves.
Groveport Madison charged to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cruisers chalked up this decision in spite of the Wolves' spirited final-quarter performance.
Last season, Groveport Madison and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off on September 3, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on August 19, Groveport Madison faced off against Canal Winchester and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Pataskala Watkins Memorial on August 19 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School. For a full recap, click here.
