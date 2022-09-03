Groveport Madison grabbed a 21-6 victory at the expense of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 2.

The first quarter gave Groveport Madison a 7-0 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

