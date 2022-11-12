Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Braves' offense charged in front for a 20-0 lead over the Silver Knights at halftime.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley roared to a 34-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Braves maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
