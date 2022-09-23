It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Gallipolis Gallia wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-35 over Proctorville Fairland for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23.

Gallipolis Gallia moved in front of Proctorville Fairland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.