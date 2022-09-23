It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Gallipolis Gallia wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 43-35 over Proctorville Fairland for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23.
Gallipolis Gallia moved in front of Proctorville Fairland 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Dragons at the intermission.
Proctorville Fairland drew within 36-28 in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils and the Dragons each scored in the final quarter.
