The cardiac kids of Gallipolis Gallia unleashed every advantage to outlast Coal Grove 36-33 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 30.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
The Hornets took a 21-14 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Coal Grove moved ahead by earning a 27-21 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia at the end of the third quarter.
The Blue Devils put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 15-6 edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Coal Grove and Gallipolis Gallia squared off with October 1, 2021 at Gallipolis Gallia Academy last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 16, Coal Grove faced off against Chesapeake and Gallipolis Gallia took on Portsmouth on September 16 at Portsmouth High School. For more, click here.
