Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Franklin Middletown Christian stopped Griffith Calumet Christian to the tune of a 46-0 shutout in an Indiana high school football matchup on October 29.
The first quarter gave Franklin Middletown Christian a 14-0 lead over Griffith Calumet Christian.
The Eagles fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Patriots' expense.
Franklin Middletown Christian steamrolled to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
