Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Franklin Middletown Christian stopped Griffith Calumet Christian to the tune of a 46-0 shutout in an Indiana high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Franklin Middletown Christian a 14-0 lead over Griffith Calumet Christian.

