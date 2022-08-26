Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Wheeling Park's performance in a 42-14 destruction of St. Clairsville at Wheeling Park High on August 26 in West Virginia football action.

Wheeling Park drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over St. Clairsville after the first quarter.

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.