Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Wheeling Park's performance in a 42-14 destruction of St. Clairsville at Wheeling Park High on August 26 in West Virginia football action.
Wheeling Park drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over St. Clairsville after the first quarter.
The Patriots opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.
Wheeling Park jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Red Devils rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Patriots prevailed.
