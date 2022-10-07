West Jefferson started fast, and it was a good thing in a 28-20 victory where North Lewisburg Triad refused to fold in Ohio high school football on October 7.
West Jefferson jumped in front of North Lewisburg Triad 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-14 at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Roughriders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.
