Lewis Center Olentangy took all the time available, and them some before stopping Dublin Jerome in this 23-20 overtime thriller.
Lewis Center Olentangy drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Dublin Jerome after the first quarter.
The Braves opened a narrow 10-0 gap over the Celtics at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 17-7.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Braves and the Celtics locked in a 17-17 stalemate.
Lewis Center Olentangy put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Dublin Jerome 6-3 in the last stanza.
Last season, Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy faced off on October 15, 2021 at Dublin Jerome High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Dublin Jerome took on Marysville on September 30 at Marysville High School. For more, click here.
