Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Hannibal River, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Sarahsville Shenandoah 47-22 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7.
Hannibal River drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over Sarahsville Shenandoah after the first quarter.
The Pilots registered a 33-14 advantage at intermission over the Zeps.
Hannibal River breathed fire to a 40-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pilots' advantage was wide enough to weather the Zeps' 8-7 margin in the fourth quarter.
