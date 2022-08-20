It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Dayton Centerville had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Liberty Township Lakota East 9-6 in Ohio high school football on August 19.
Dayton Centerville opened with a 3-0 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.
Dayton Centerville jumped to a 9-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Thunderhawks rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Elks prevailed.
