Caldwell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-8 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio high school football on September 23.
Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Bowerston Conotton Valley after the first quarter.
Caldwell raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-8 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in Ohio high school football on September 23.
Caldwell drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Bowerston Conotton Valley after the first quarter.
The Redskins fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.
Bowerston Conotton Valley showed its spirit while rallying to within 49-8 in the third quarter.
The Redskins put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Rockets 7-0 in the last stanza.
Last season, Caldwell and Bowerston Conotton Valley squared off with September 24, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Strasburg and Caldwell took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on September 9 at Woodsfield Monroe Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.