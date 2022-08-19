Columbus Worthington Kilbourne grabbed a 32-21 victory at the expense of Pataskala Watkins Memorial in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Wolves' offense moved in front for a 11-7 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Pataskala Watkins Memorial moved ahead of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 21-18 to start the fourth quarter.
The Wolves fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.
