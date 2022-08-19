Columbus Worthington Kilbourne grabbed a 32-21 victory at the expense of Pataskala Watkins Memorial in an Ohio high school football matchup on August 19.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.