It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Columbus Worthington Kilbourne had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Westerville North 30-26 for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Warriors took a 20-17 lead over the Wolves heading to the intermission locker room.
The scoreboard showed Westerville North with a 26-23 lead over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne heading into the third quarter.
The Warriors had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wolves won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.
