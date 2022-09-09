Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Columbus Grove's performance in a 38-6 destruction of Delphos Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 7-0 lead over Delphos Jefferson.
The Bulldogs' offense steamrolled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Columbus Grove stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.