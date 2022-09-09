Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Columbus Grove's performance in a 38-6 destruction of Delphos Jefferson in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 7-0 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

