Kamryn Lohr vs. Columbus Grove

Colonel Crawford’s Kamryn Lohr (12) rushes for a first down against Columbus Groove in the first half of the OHSAA Division VI, Region 22 football semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay.

 DANIEL MELOGRANA

FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night.

The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.