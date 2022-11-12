FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night.
The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay.
Colonel Crawford jumped on top in the first quarter after Gabe Thew blocked a punt and the Eagles recovered at the Bulldogs' 4. That set up quarterback Kamryn Lohr's 4-yard keeper to push C.C. in front 7-0. But coach Jake Bruner's team wouldn't score again.
Still, the Eagles' rugged defense maintained that lead until the fourth quarter.
However, Columbus Grove broke through when quarterback Landon Best tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Zach Reynolds, and the PAT tied it 7-7 in the fourth period. Neither team could dent the scoreboard in what was left of regulation, triggering overtime.
Colonel Crawford won the toss and elected to go on defense first. But Bulldogs' standout A.J. Shaffer peeled off a 19-yard run to the 2. On third-and-goal from the 3, Shaffer punched it in for the 14-7 lead.
The Eagles took their turn, but were stuffed without recording a first down, ending the game.
Colonel Crawford finished the season with a 10-3 record.
The Bulldogs (11-2) will play third-seeded Columbia (13-0) for a regional title next week Columbia downed Crestview 12-6 in Saturday night's other Region 22 semifinal.
