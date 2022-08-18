The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Columbus Grandview Heights used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Columbus Centennial 46-19 in Ohio high school football action on August 18.
Columbus Grandview Heights drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Columbus Centennial after the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened an enormous 46-6 gap over the Stars at halftime.
Momentum turned in the third quarter as Columbus Centennial climbed back to within 46-12.
The Stars enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
