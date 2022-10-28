Columbus Bishop Ready's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 50-12 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28.

Columbus Bishop Ready roared in front of Columbus Marion-Franklin 29-6 to begin the second quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.