Columbus Bishop Ready's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 50-12 win over Columbus Marion-Franklin for an Ohio high school football victory on October 28.
Columbus Bishop Ready roared in front of Columbus Marion-Franklin 29-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Silver Knights opened a lopsided 36-6 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.
Columbus Bishop Ready jumped to a 43-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Silver Knights added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
