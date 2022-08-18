The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Cleveland Lincoln West used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Sebring 36-14 during this Ohio football game.

Cleveland Lincoln West drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Sebring after the first quarter.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.