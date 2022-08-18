The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Cleveland Lincoln West used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Sebring 36-14 during this Ohio football game.
Cleveland Lincoln West drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Sebring after the first quarter.
The Wolverines registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.
Cleveland Lincoln West pulled to a 36-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
