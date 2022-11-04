Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Cincinnati Winton Woods prevailed over Hamilton Ross 34-21 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on November 4 in Ohio football action.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Rams.
Cincinnati Winton Woods steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rams rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
