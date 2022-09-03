Cincinnati Moeller raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-14 win over St. Leon East Central during this Ohio football game.
Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 15-6 advantage over St. Leon East Central through the first quarter.
Cincinnati Moeller raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-14 win over St. Leon East Central during this Ohio football game.
Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 15-6 advantage over St. Leon East Central through the first quarter.
The Fighting Crusaders opened a mammoth 22-6 gap over the Trojans at halftime.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Cincinnati Moeller and St. Leon East Central were both scoreless.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Fighting Crusaders, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-8 final quarter, too.
Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and St Leon East Central faced off on September 3, 2021 at St Leon East Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on August 26, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Louisville Trinity and St Leon East Central took on Harrison on August 26 at Harrison High School. For a full recap, click here.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.