It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Cincinnati McNicholas wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 21-14 over Franklin Bishop Fenwick on September 30 in Ohio football action.
Franklin Bishop Fenwick authored a promising start, taking a 7-3 advantage over Cincinnati McNicholas at the end of the first quarter.
Cincinnati McNicholas broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-14 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.