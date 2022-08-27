Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Cincinnati Landmark Christian, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Hamilton New Miami 36-6 at Cincinnati Landmark Christian on August 26 in Ohio football action.
Cincinnati Landmark Christian drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Hamilton New Miami after the first quarter.
The Eagles registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Vikings.
Cincinnati Landmark Christian jumped to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
