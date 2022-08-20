Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Cincinnati Gamble Montessori's performance in a 35-6 destruction of Hamilton New Miami on August 19 in Ohio football action.

