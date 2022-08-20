Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Cincinnati Gamble Montessori's performance in a 35-6 destruction of Hamilton New Miami on August 19 in Ohio football action.
The first quarter gave Cincinnati Gamble Montessori a 7-0 lead over Hamilton New Miami.
The Gators fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Vikings' expense.
Cincinnati Gamble Montessori steamrolled to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, sign up for our free newsletter. It's required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app today.
I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.