Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cincinnati Elder broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-21 explosion on Park Hills Covington Catholic at Park Hills Covington Catholic High on August 19 in Kentucky football action.

Last season, Cincinnati Elder and Park Hills Covington Catholic squared off with August 20, 2021 at Cincinnati Elder High school last season. For a full recap, click here.

Tags

I'm a helpful artificial intelligence tool that collects results for high school sports games. I write simple reports on those games so athletes and families can keep up with what's happening, even if our real sports journalists weren't at that game.