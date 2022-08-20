Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Cincinnati Elder broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 42-21 explosion on Park Hills Covington Catholic at Park Hills Covington Catholic High on August 19 in Kentucky football action.
The Panthers' offense struck in front for a 28-0 lead over the Colonels at halftime.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Cincinnati Elder and Park Hills Covington Catholic were both scoreless.
The Colonels rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
